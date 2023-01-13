Sarasota launches program aimed at mentoring, empowering at-risk youth

The Sarasota Police Department teamed up with community groups to start the Youth Empowerment Services (Y.E.S.) program.

Y.E.S. is a diversion program that will provide mentorship and services to at-risk young people between the ages of 8 and 18 and their families.

Police decided to create the program after reporting an increase in gun violence in the city involving children.

"We noticed that we had a lot more youth involved in the encounters. What we were trying to avoid was youth going to jail, coming out, recommitting crimes, wash, rinse and repeat where we're trying to avoid that," Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche said.

Y.E.S. brings Teen Court of Sarasota, Brotherhood of Men Mentor Group, Truly Valued, Inc. and the Sarasota Police Department all together to best meet the needs of children in need.

"What we're trying to do is coach, teach and mentor them as early as we can, because we feel that we can still get to these young people and change our lives around," Troche said.

Through the program, the department was able to hire Derick Payne to serve as a coordinator to help engage the youth with the best plan for them.

"I believe there’s a lot of them that feel like there’s nobody that really cares, nobody that wants to support them, nobody that’s really in their corner. The Y.E.S program is all about we’re in your corner. We want to assist you," Payne said.

He’s worked in the community for more than 20 years to help children see their value and recognize their potential, but he said they can’t do it alone.

"We need community partners, businesses to come on board. This is our community and I believe if we do this as a whole, if we really come together, we’ll see the change," Payne said.

The Sarasota Police Department awarded $50,000 in Law Enforcement Trust Funds to the Y.E.S. partners. There are 40 kids currently in the program.