Sarasota man arrested in connection with deadly shooting

A suspect was arrested a little over a week after a deadly shooting in Sarasota, according to deputies.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said Trae Ward, 33, was arrested on a homicide charge and was taken into custody.

The backstory:

The deadly shooting happened on May 1 in the 2500 block of Colson Avenue. Deputies said they found Reginald Graves, 45, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Pictured: Trae Ward. Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he ultimately died, according to Sarasota County deputies.

What you can do:

The investigation into the shooting remains active. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Section at (941) 861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling (941) 366-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

