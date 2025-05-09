Expand / Collapse search

Sarasota man arrested in connection with deadly shooting

Published  May 9, 2025 4:48pm EDT
Sarasota
The Brief

    • A Sarasota man was arrested a little more than a week after a deadly shooting. 
    • Deputies said Trae Ward is now facing a homicide charge. 
    • Reginald Graes was found with a gunshot wound, and ultimately died from his injuries at the hospital. 

SARASOTA, Fla. - A suspect was arrested a little over a week after a deadly shooting in Sarasota, according to deputies. 

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said Trae Ward, 33, was arrested on a homicide charge and was taken into custody. 

The backstory:

The deadly shooting happened on May 1 in the 2500 block of Colson Avenue. Deputies said they found Reginald Graves, 45, with a gunshot wound to the chest. 

Pictured: Trae Ward. Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. 

He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he ultimately died, according to Sarasota County deputies. 

What you can do:

The investigation into the shooting remains active. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Section at (941) 861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling (941) 366-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. 

SarasotaCrime and Public Safety