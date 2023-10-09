Man in cattle business found guilty of animal cruelty, starving pregnant cow in Sarasota County

article

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Agriculture Unit started an investigation into a man who had been in the cattle business for 50 years.

Kenneth Bingle had a herd of thirty cows on land near the intersection of Lorraine and Fruitville road. Investigators say a concerned citizen contacted the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Agriculture Unit about the condition of the cows.

Officials say the investigations revealed that Bingle had at least five cows that suffered from malnutrition. One cow was pregnant according to authorities and did not have the strength to move, even once veterinarians stepped in to help.

That cow died, according to investigators.

Officials say the Circuit Court Judge Donna Padar presided over the trial.

Evidence at the trial showed that Bingle did not properly feed his cows, giving them substandard hay, bread, and leftover grain from local breweries. Authorities say the cows also did not have access to freshwater.

It was also revealed during the trial that members of the Agriculture Unit repeatedly contacted Mr. Bingle about the diet requirements of the animals, especially during the drought season.

Bingle maintained that the diet was sufficient. However, the jury disagreed, according to officials.

"As a seasoned cattleman, Mr. Bingle was responsible for the condition of his herd. If you assume that responsibility, whether a domestic animal or farm animal, no evasion or ignorance can shift the blame to someone else," said Andrew van Sickle, the Animal Cruelty Prosecutor in Sarasota.

State Attorney Ed Brodsky’s office announced on Monday that Bingle was found guilty of one count of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of confinement of animals without food or water.

"I am delighted that the jury agreed that all animals should be treated humanely and with respect," shared van Sickle.