Sarasota Memorial Hospital says patient tests 'presumptively positive' for COVID-19

Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced Thursday night a patient who was being screened for symptoms of COVID-19 had presumptively tested positive for the disease.

The hospital said the patient is a 70-year-old man who was admitted March 10 and has been under isolation.

The hospital said it sent test samples to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for confirmation, but local and state health officials are treating it as a confirmed case, for public health purposes.

The hospital and the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) were working to identify anyone who had come into contact with the patient before he was isolated.

Exactly a week ago, the hospital received test results for 14 patients who appeared to have symptoms of COVID-19 and had tested negative for other illnesses like the flu, but those tests came back negative.

The hospital said it would provide an update during a news conference Friday.

