Sarasota middle schooler's heart screening bill gets bipartisan support

Family means everything to 12-year-old Savannah Marquez. Her younger brother, Nico holds a special place in her heart.

After all, it's a miracle he's alive. Four years ago, a cardiac infant screening at Sarasota Memorial Hospital saved Nico's life.

"My little brother Nico, he had transposition of the great arteries which is where the pulmonary artery and the aorta are switched during development in the heart," said Savannah.

Otherwise a healthy baby, that test showed low oxygen levels. At 6 days old, Nico underwent open-heart surgery.

"It was super scary. It was going in and out of rooms. So many tests," Savannah remembers.

Now Savannah is working to make the heart screening given to Nico required for all newborns and in October, State Sen. Joe Gruters filed a bill doing just that. U.S Rep. Margaret Good has done the same in the House. She says the bill has bipartisan support.

"I was immediately inspired by Savannah's advocacy skills, she clearly knows her subject matter and wants to save lives," said Rep.Good.

What started two years ago as a 4-H project has turned into Savannah's mission.

"If this bill passes, other families will not have to experience this," Savannah said. "They don’t have to think, 'What if my baby doesn't make it?'"

Savannah has hope other babies like her brother will get a lifesaving chance.

"I was grateful that other people support the bill and know what I’m doing. Other people know how important it is," she said.

To learn how to help spread awareness on Savannah's bill to lawmakers, email infantcardiacscreeningbill@gmail.com.