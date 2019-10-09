Sarasota National Ceremony holding funeral for 3 unclaimed veterans

article

Three local veterans who went unclaimed after passing will be buried at Sarasota National Cemetery Wednesday.

Directors said they believe that no loved ones will be in attendance, so they’ve asked the public to step in.

The names of the deceased are being withheld ahead of the ceremony to give relatives one last chance to claim their loved one. Organizers said one man is an Army veteran, another served in the Navy, and the third is a veteran of the Air Force.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the Wednesday ceremony.

The service will start at 11 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, located at 9810 State Road 72 in Sarasota.

If no loved ones are in attendance, the ceremonial flags will be presented to honorary next-of-kin.