Sarasota police hosting gun buyback event for those who have unwanted firearms

In the city of Sarasota, 125 vehicle burglaries in the past year ended with 14 guns stolen from unlocked cars.

"The days of the professional car burglar are gone. It’s kids just coming up, popping door handles, going to the center console. They take the firearms," said Chief Rex Troche.

Too many times, the police chief stated, the result is a wasted life.

"Kids are going to make a bad decision and unfortunately, these days, in respect to a firearm, that is going to follow them for the rest of their lives and potentially lead them into jail and prison based on one mistake," he said.

On Saturday, Sarasota Police will host "Done with the Gun." Anyone in the community can safely dispose of unwanted firearms and receive free gun locks to secure their guns.

"We are just hoping the community responds," said Chief Troche.

Last year, 31 weapons were turned in. As Sarasota police work to build stronger relationships with youth, Chief Troche said it’s not about how many are turned in, but the reach within the community.

"The community knows we are concerned about proper safety with respect to firearms and that’s the message I want to get out there," he said. "That we are concerned we are here to help, and really done with a gun for us is every day."

Done with the Gun will be held Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Firearms must be unloaded with the safety engaged and inside a bag, box, holster, or case and in the trunk or back of a vehicle. Officers will accept non-working, antique, replica, pellet or BB guns and officers will accept ammunition.

You can turn in firearms at Sarasota Police Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane, or Sarasota Police Substation located at 1782 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Sarasota.