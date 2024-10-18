Sarasota Sailing Squadron and youth program works to come back after Hurricanes Helene, Milton

Sailors are known for their strength and for weathering any storm that comes their way. The Sarasota Sailing Squadron and their youth sailing program have been through a lot after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Right now, they remain closed as they continue cleaning up after the storms, which caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

For Nick Lovisa, the sailing director of Sarasota Youth Sailing, the damage from both hurricanes hits hard.

"Our goal is to get running as soon as possible. That’s our only goal here is to get kids on the water," he said.

Hurricane Helene brought upwards of four feet of flooding while Milton's strong winds damaged docks, buildings and sent boats toppling.

"We’ve never had anything like this happen as far as I remember, and it’s really hindering them getting on the water. We had to cancel some of our rec sailing and learn to sail over the fall," said Lovisa.

The program has been a vital part of Sarasota’s community. Lovisa said it's a non-profit that's been around for 40 years in Sarasota County.

"Our main goal is to get kids out on the water, get them to experience something new that a lot of kids never get to experience," said Lovisa. "We do a lot of outreach with inner-city kids to get them out here just try something new that they’ve never had before. We also have a lot of kids who grow up in this program and turn around and give back to the community."

The Sarasota Youth Sailing program is based out of the not-for-profit, Sarasota Sailing Squadron.

"Our docks we didn’t have insurance, so it’s a huge big loss for us. A lot of boats were damaged," said Eduardo Sylvesdre, the general manager of Sarasota Sailing Squadron.

A newly built wave fence and dock will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to replace.

"The devastation to the buildings, grounds and docks it’s a bit overwhelming," said Bob Twinem, the vice commodore with the program. "We have a super community. A lot of strength and we are looking forward to building it back."

As large debris is picked up by staff, members will soon come together to clean up what they can.

"The membership is chomping at the bit to come out and do the work, we are just trying to make this a safe place to work and then as soon as they can there will be an overwhelming force," said Twinem.

For the Sailing Squadron and the Youth Sailing Program, they are hopeful the community will help back them. They are proving their force is more powerful than Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"It’s a huge big loss. But we are fighters, we are sailors. We are sailing together, and we have a great community," said Sylvesdre.

Lovisa agreed.

"Local support, every type of support helps," he said. "We have a ton of volunteers, we love the community to come around and rally for us and City Island as a whole."

To support the Sarasota Youth Sailing program and the Sarasota Sailing Squadron, click here.

