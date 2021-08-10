Sarasota schools: No field trips, visitors for 30 days due to COVID-19

Due to the increased community spread of COVID-19 in Sarasota County, school officials have suspended field trips and visitors for 30 days.

Sarasota County schools superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen said in a message to schools that as schools open without mask mandates, they would limit coming and going from schools while they monitor how the virus spreads.

Non-essential visitors and volunteers would not be allowed on any Sarasota County school campuses for 30 days, at which time the school system will reevaluate conditions.

"We strongly encourage those who are not eligible for a vaccination or who are unvaccinated to wear a facemask when indoors," Dr. Asplen's message said. "We will mitigate the spread of the virus to the best of our ability within the guidelines set by the governor's executive order," which bans schools from mandating masks in classrooms.