New requirements in effect for SNAP recipients this week

The Brief A law signed last year updates age and work requirements for SNAP recipients. Changes went into effect on Feb. 1. The change could remove 2.4 million recipients from the SNAP program.



Changes to SNAP benefits come as a result of the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," that was signed by President Donald Trump last summer.

Those changes include increasing the age limit for work requirements for adults with no dependents from 54 to the age of 64.

These adults have to work, be in a job training program or volunteer to meet the work requirement.

Joel Berg is the CEO of Hunger Free America. He is concerned about these changes.

"The worst of both worlds," Berg said. "It's taking food away from people without helping them get employment."

Berg said this is an effort to get people off the SNAP program without helping them to improve their situations.

What they're saying:

"If more people were getting higher wage jobs, so they no longer needed SNAP, no one would be more thrilled than me; no one would be more thrilled than SNAP recipients," Berg said. "But the truth of the matter is they're not leaving for living wage jobs they're just having their food cut off."

Berg is concerned about people nearing retirement age that could lose work opportunities.

"Let's say you had a job in fish processing, or tourism, or insurance, or something else where there's a layoff," Berg said. "And so, this is really dumping on seniors as well. And to say to a 60-year-old, oh, well, you're not old enough to get an exemption from extra work just to get food."

Another big change comes for families.

Previously, families with kids under 18 did not have to meet work requirements. Now adults living with children 14 and older do not qualify for an exception.

"It will definitely hurt families, and for the side implementing this, which always proclaims they're pro-family, actually ripping families apart," Berg said.

It also requires that veterans, the homeless and former foster youths 18–24 meet the work requirements.

"For the side that claims they're pro-veterans, taking food away from veterans who are temporarily unemployed really is the height of callousness and hypocrisy," Berg said.

PREVIOUS: Florida could lose billions if SNAP errors aren’t fixed

This bill provides new exceptions for Native Americans.

What they're saying:

The USDA provided FOX 13 with this statement:

State agencies must prepare to enforce the time limit in areas without waivers. The Department remains committed to providing technical assistance to state agencies, including guidance and state-specific assistance, to ensure successful implementation of the time limit, the subsequent work requirement, and most importantly, helping eligible recipients move from welfare to work, education, or training opportunities.

For state specifics, please contact individual SNAP state agencies directly.

These changes are separate from rules that restrict sugary drinks and processed foods. Those changes are set to take effect in Florida on April 20.