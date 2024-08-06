Sarasota veterans non-profit left picking up the pieces after building flooded during Debby

A Sarasota non-profit discovered its main building flooded with several feet of water following Tropical Storm Debby.

Operation Warrior Resolution started renting a house in Sarasota to use as its main hub of operations a month ago.

"To see it all floating and completely wet and soaked and dirty, it was really heartbreaking," said Kendra Simpkins, the founder and CEO for Operation Warrior Resolution.

She said they spent months looking for a new space as the non-profit grew.

"We were really transforming the way that we were providing mental health to military veterans and expanding our services," she said. "So that’s why we moved into this property."

The house was set to be a hub for veteran mental and physical health services, and the team was putting finishing touches on the house a few days before the storm.

"This was going to be a holistic healing center for veterans. We have the treatment rooms where we do an innovative treatment for post-traumatic stress," Simpkins said. "We also have a yoga program. We were going to create a gym and also, the agricultural program."

On Monday, Simpkins said some people went to check on the house, but could hardly drive down the street, because floodwaters were so high. She said the house backs up to Phillippi Creek, but they weren’t aware of any history of major flooding issues.

"I knew there would be water in there, but I didn’t expect there to be so much water in there to where we barely have anything that we can save," she said.

On Tuesday, Simpkins still waded through inches of water to get to the house. There were puddles of water covering the floor inside, and everything inside was soaked with water.

The furniture, appliances, electronics and mementos inside the house were waterlogged and destroyed. She said most of the things inside the house can be replaced, but the destruction represents all the work they’ve put into the organization being stripped away.

"But, it’s everything that we worked so hard to build and create," Simpkins said.

She said they can do some therapy services remotely, but they have larger programs and events coming up that will have to be relocated. She hopes to find a new space and rebuild stronger.

