Scattered storms likely in Tampa Bay area Wednesday, drier & hotter conditions on the way

The Brief Rain coverage remains at 60% on Wednesday and Thursday, according to FOX 13 meteorologists. An area of low pressure is bringing tropical moisture to Florida. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 10% chance of development. Intense heat returns by this weekend, with rain chances going down to about 20%.



Rain chances remain fairly high in the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, with scattered showers and storms likely again.

Wednesday forecast

FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills says tropical moisture continues to move across Florida, bringing the possibility of locally heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The moisture is coming from an area of low pressure, which the National Hurricane Center says should move west-southwest over the Gulf in the coming days. The NHC is giving it a 10% chance of development.

The National Hurricane Center is giving an area of low pressure a 10% chance of development.

Activity should pick up during the afternoon hours Wednesday, according to Mills, with rain lingering into the evening in some areas before winding down.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Scattered storms are expected in the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, meteorologists say.

"Similar to yesterday, there's going to be some dry times and sunshine in the mix," Mills said. "But once the storms fire up, there's going to be the potential for quite a bit of lightning as well as heavy rain."

Rain coverage remains at 60% on Thursday, as well, before drier conditions return.

Rain chances will drop significantly by the end of the week, meteorologists say.

Heat returns in time for weekend

Mills says the Bay Area should start to dry out on Friday, with rain coverage dropping to 40% and temperatures going back into the 90s in the afternoon.

The heat will be even more intense this weekend, according to Mills, with rain chances at just 20% and high temperatures reaching the mid-90s in Tampa.

Rain chances will drop and temperatures will go back up this weekend, meteorologists say.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists.