Scientists discover hybrid termite species in Florida

University of Florida scientists discovered two different termite species are breeding to create a hybrid termite.

The backstory:

A new University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences study confirms that hybrid termite colonies have been established in South Florida. Researchers told FOX 13 these hybrid termites are the result of Formosan subterranean termites and Asian subterranean termites coexisting and mating with each other.

"This is kind of a crazy story to look into, that the two most destructive termites in the world are hybridizing here in Florida -- which is not great news, I'll be honest with you," said Thomas Chouvenc, associate professor of urban entomology at the UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center and lead author of the study. "It's going to have evolutionary consequences over the long term."

Studies to learn more about these hybrid termites - and their potential - are still in the works, he added.

"It's not going to be a super termite like some would like to call it, but the reality is, even if it's a mule, it can still give a good kick, I would argue," Chouvenc told FOX 13. "So the potential (to cause) damage is probably kind of the same as either the Formosan or the Asian subterranean termite."

In order to have hybrid termites, both parent termites must live in the same area. This UF/IFAS termite map shows a large presence of both Formosan subterranean termites and Asian subterranean termites in southeast Florida.

What they're saying:

"We went for genetic analysis, and we confirmed that, yes, these winged termites had half the genes from one species and half the other one. And we have been able to confirm this in 2022, in 2023, 2024, and also this year in April, where we collected these hybrid wing termites," Chouvenc said. "This tells us that now we have established hybrid colonies in the field in southeast Florida."

That same UF/IFAS map shows the presence of both termite species in the Bay Area, too.

"We expect that it may just be a matter of time before the hybrid termites between the two is also established in Tampa," Chouvenc said.

According to the map, Asian subterranean termites have been reported in South Tampa close to MacDill Air Force Base near the water. Chouvenc told FOX 13 he suspects they got there after infecting a boat, because his studies have also shown that water vessels can unknowingly spread these insects.

"It is remarkable how much termites can find a way to survive in these boats as long as there's sufficient amount of wood and there's enough moisture," Chouvenc said. "And if you have a boat, you know there's going to be moisture on your boat somewhere at some point."

Both boat, and homeowners are encouraged to always keep an eye out for evidence of termites on their property.

Why you should care:

"The hybridization may not be a problem for us in the short term. It may be kind of a quirky biological story to tell," Chouvenc told FOX 13. "But the reality is, if we look at the very long term, these populations that have mixed genetic lineages may inherit the good genes from both species."

"It's a good time to remind homeowners in Florida that termites are part of our reality," he added.

The Source: FOX 13 reporter Ariel Plasencia conducted the interview and gathered the information for this story.

