Search continues for Hillsborough teen spotted after going missing in September

Deputies in Hillsborough County are looking for a teenager who's been missing for over a month.

According to the sheriff's office, Skyler Davis left the Loving Children's Group Home on N. Church Avenue in Tampa on the morning of September 27. The 16-year-old has been seen recently near the Days Inn along N. Church Avenue as well as the Econo Lodge on N. Dale Mabry Highway. They say he has also been known to frequent local Wal-Marts.

Skyler is 5-foot-6 and about 100 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call them at (813) 247-8200.