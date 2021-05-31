Search for suspects continues after Miami shooting left 2 dead, 21 injured

article

Overcome with pain, a father had to be escorted away during a press conference Monday afternoon in Miami.

His son was one of two people killed in a shooting early Sunday morning that also injured 21 other people.

"You killed my kid!" the man shouted.

"That is the pain that affects our community, right there before you. That's why together all of us, we must work harder to bring justice to these families," said Miami police director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez.

Newly released surveillance video shows the three masked men police are looking for. They're armed with a pair of assault-style rifles and a handgun and were in a white Nissan Pathfinder.

Officials believe the shooting was a targeted attack between two groups. It happened at the El Mula Banquet Hall in the northwest portion of Miami-Dade.

"Targeting individuals and at the same time hitting innocent people that have nothing to do with their beef. Ruining families," Ramirez continued.

Eighteen people are still in the hospital, at least three of them fighting for their lives in critical condition. Sunday's violence follows another deadly shooting just days earlier. In that case, a drive-by in Miami's Wynwood Arts district left one dead and six injured.

"Please help us to bring to justice these shooters, to bring justice for these victims. And help us prevent more violence. We must get these killers off the streets. We can only do it with your help," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

There is $130,000 in reward money for information that leads to an arrest.

