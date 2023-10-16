Search underway for suspect involved in deadly Clearwater shooting: Police

article

A man was shot and killed late Monday evening in Clearwater, and now, police said they're searching for the suspect.

The Clearwater Police Department said officers responded to the shooting after reports of gunshots heard at around 9:15 p.m. on Drew Street and Orangeview Avenue.

A man was found dead after being shot in the 1400 block of Laura Street.

Officers are now searching for the suspect or suspects who may be responsible. They are continuing to investigate the shooting.