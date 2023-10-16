Victim in Polk County road rage shooting not expected to survive, deputies searching for suspect: Grady Judd

Deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a Davenport road rage shooting that left a man significantly injured.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they received a call early Sunday morning at around 2:15 about someone lying in the middle of the road on the I-4 off-ramp to US 27.

The victim, who deputies identified as Kevin Berry, was found suffering from a significant gunshot wound, Polk County deputies said. According to investigators, the man was on his way to work when he was shot.

A witness told deputies that they saw the victim next to his white Dodge truck involved in a road rage incident was another vehicle. Authorities described the other vehicle as a dark-colored compact two-door vehicle with a luggage rack on top.

Because of the road rage incident, the witness went around both vehicles, which were stopped in the road, according to PCSO. When deputies arrived to the scene, after the witness called and notified them of the incident, the vehicles were moved again, indicating more happened after the witness left.

There are at least three more vehicles that should have seen the road rage incident, who deputies said they want to talk to about what they saw. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference that it's possible these other witnesses didn't know a shooting had occurred, but they still want to talk with them about the incident.

Sheriff Judd said that while Berry is still alive, he is not expected to survive his injuries. He said the hospital he's at said the victim's prognosis is grim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office and reference case number "23-42221." You can also call the Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226-8477 or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.