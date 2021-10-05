Seaside Seabird Sanctuary’s founder dies at age 76

Ralph Heath, Jr., the owner of the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary which has played an important role in helping wildlife in Pinellas County, has passed away, the non-profit announced Monday.

In a Facebook post, the organization said the owner died on Oct. 2 after a "short illness." He was 76.

Heath founded and operated the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary for 45 years. He was described as an "avid conservationist," who "loved all of Florida’s wildlife, but especially its seabirds."

He launched Seaside Seabird Sanctuary back in 1971 after rescuing a Cormorant that had a broken wing. Heath managed to nurse the bird back to health, the organization reported.

"As word spread that he was treating and rehabilitating injured birds and returning them to the wild, people began to bring him sick and injured birds from up and down the Gulf Coast," according to a statement.

Heath had a pre-med degree in zoology. Staff members said he didn’t just treat birds that were brought to him. He would venture out to rescue birds himself, including ones in mangrove islands where they were entangled in fishing hooks and lines.

Despite the organization’s name, the sanctuary’s main goal is to rescue, rehabilitate and release injured wild birds of all kinds – but that’s not always the case. Some birds had injuries that were too severe and prevented them from being returned to the wild. The 1.5-acre facility in Indian Shores has over 100 birds on display, living out their lives at the sanctuary.

"Heath was credited with helping to bring back the Brown Pelican from the brink of extinction, as a result of DDT poisoning, by providing disabled Brown Pelicans the space to successfully hatch and fledge their young on the Sanctuary grounds," according to the sanctuary. "A kind and loving human being, no creature was considered too small or insignificant for Heath to care for. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a lover of nature and the environment and as ‘the bird man of St. Petersburg, Florida.’"

For more information on donating or volunteering, head over to the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary website.

