Sebring woman dies in house fire put out by good Samaritan
SEBRING, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman from Sebring was killed early Saturday morning in a house fire, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.
It happened around 4:45 a.m. at 4105 Sparta Road in Sebring.
According to HCFR, a passerby put out the fire with a water hose.
When units from the DeSoto City Volunteer Fire Department, West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department and Highlands County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene they found the 22-year-old woman by the front door.
Firefighters say the cause of the fire appears to be accidental, but the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
