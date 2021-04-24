Sebring woman dies in house fire put out by good Samaritan 

article

A 22-year-old woman from Sebring was killed early Saturday morning in a house fire, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. at 4105 Sparta Road in Sebring.

According to HCFR, a passerby put out the fire with a water hose.

When units from the DeSoto City Volunteer Fire Department, West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department and Highlands County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene they found the 22-year-old woman by the front door.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire appears to be accidental, but the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

