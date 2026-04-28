Second suspect in deadly Placid Lakes neighborhood shooting arrested

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The Brief The second of two suspects accused in a deadly Highlands County shooting has turned himself in. Leon Jarrell Simms, 38, of Sebring, surrendered to the Highlands County Jail on Monday. Andrew Anthony Berry was arrested last week and charged with second-degree murder, discharging a weapon from a vehicle, and improper exhibition of a firearm.



The second of two suspects accused in a deadly Highlands County shooting has turned himself in.

What we know:

Leon Jarrell Simms, 38, of Sebring, surrendered to the Highlands County Jail on Monday.

He was charged with second-degree murder, discharging a weapon from a vehicle, firing a deadly missile into a vehicle, and improper exhibition of a firearm.

The backstory:

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Marvin Lekeith Sholtz Jr., 30, was driving a gray Ford Fusion west on Lake Groves Road around 8:30 p.m. when a truck with two people pulled alongside and fired several shots before speeding away.

Sholtz’s vehicle, according to deputies, left the road and traveled through two front yards, striking a parked vehicle hard enough to spin it out of the driveway. Then the vehicle slammed into the next house near the front door with enough momentum to cause major damage to the outside of the home, according to HCSO.

Nobody in the home was injured.

Detectives said Sholtz had been in an ongoing dispute with the people in the truck.

Pictured: Andrew Berry. Courtesy Highlands County Sheriff's Office

Dig deeper:

The driver of the truck has been identified as 31-year-old Andrew Anthony Berry.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, discharging a weapon from a vehicle, and improper exhibition of a firearm.

At that time, Simms was wanted for questioning.

Simms was arrested on Monday after he turned himself in.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

Tips can also be left through the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers on their P3tips app or by calling 1-888-400-TIPS (8477), dialing **TIPS on your cell phone, or visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and clicking on the "Submit A Tip" button. Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

The Source: This article was written with information posted by the Highalnds County Sheriff's Office.



