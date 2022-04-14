Second suspect in Holmes Beach beating of disabled man walking his dog

The Holmes Beach Police Department says officers have now arrested both suspects in an attack that left a disabled man hospitalized back in March.

On March 23, Purcell Evans was walking with his service dog and his 10-year-old niece near Anna Maria Elementary School when he spotted some young people who appeared to be vandalizing part of the school.

Evan Purcell (L) after being attacked; Suspect Cameron Evans arrested (R)

Police said Evans yelled at the group, asking them to stop what they were doing and leave, but instead they approached Evans and attacked him. Evans was unconscious and bleeding when emergency crews rushed him to the hospital.

PREVIOUS: Teens brutally attack man walking service dog at Anna Maria Elementary School, police say

Holmes Beach police named two suspects shortly after the attack and one of them, a minor, was arrested on March 30.

The second suspect, 18-year-old Cameron Evans, was located and arrested by sheriff's deputies at his home in Sarasota County Thursday morning.

Advertisement

He is charged with aggravated battery.