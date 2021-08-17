Second victim comes forward after man arrested for impersonating officer, raping woman in Tampa

A man who was arrested for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer and then raping a woman he illegally pulled over faces more charges after another woman says she was stopped and searched by the same man, according to Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies.

The investigation into 35-year-old Justin Evans started in Tampa on August 9 when he allegedly pulled over a vehicle with three women inside.

The sheriff's office said it was just before midnight on Monday, Aug. 9 when Evans followed the vehicle from a convenience while driving his 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, which investigators said was equipped with LED lights that the victim believed were mounted to the dashboard.

The victim pulled into an apartment complex. Investigators say Evans came up to the car and said he was a law enforcement officer conducting a narcotics investigation. He allegedly ordered all three women out of the vehicle and told them to put their hands on the hood while he searched them.

Investigators say he then told one of the women that she was under arrest and tied her hands behind her back with a zip tie.

The sheriff’s office said Evans put the victim in the back seat of his car and drove her to a nearby apartment complex, where he sexually battered her before driving her back to the previous location.

The victim then called 911 to report the rape.

HCSO now says Evans may have tried a similar stunt later that same morning.

Around 9 a.m. August 9, they say a woman, whose 7-year-old child was in the car with her, reported being pulled over by a man driving a dark-colored Chevy Malibu with white and orange flashing lights.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident. Deputies say Evans can be seen driving the car and conducting a fake traffic stop.

The victim said the man who approached her vehicle was wearing a vest and hat with the word "Police" on it. The suspect made her get out of the car and he searched her, then left the area.

Meanwhile, deputies searched for the suspect they believed pulled over the three women earlier Monday. Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Evans was located driving his Chevrolet Malibu on Bruce B. Downs Blvd in Wesley Chapel, in Pasco County.

Investigators said when Evans realized he was being followed, he ditched his vehicle and ran into a wooded area, where he was arrested.

When the woman who was pulled over and released by the suspect saw press coverage of the man she said stopped her, she called the Tampa Police Department.

Evans now faces additional charges for battery, impersonating a public officer, and two counts of false imprisonment.

Anyone else who believes they may have been a victim of Evans is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.