'Seconds do count': New law speeds up restraining order process to help protect victims

A new law is now in effect – aimed at protecting domestic violence victims. It speeds up the restraining order process, and experts said the time saved could save lives.

"My goal is people to see me and go ‘she made it out. She can do it. I can do it,’" Courtney Weil, a domestic violence survivor, said.

When Weil eventually applied for a restraining order, the wait was excruciating – even after a judge approved the protective injunction.

"So he's at my work threatening me within days of me leaving, and we couldn't do anything until the injunction was in place," Weil said.

Previously, restraining orders in Florida weren't official until the alleged abusers were notified through the mail.

"It won't be a week or two weeks, sometimes a three-week delay in getting these injunctions processed and served," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Coinciding with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the new law went into effect on October 1. It allows judges and clerks of court to process protective injunctions electronically.

Restraining orders are now emailed to law enforcement, so they can be issued to the abusers without delay.

"So that when the abuser makes the next violent attack, law enforcement can arrest them and hold the batterer accountable is incredibly important. Seconds do count," Mindy Murphy, the Spring of Tampa Bay CEO, said.

State Senator Janet Cruz, who sponsored the bill, joined members of Hillsborough County's criminal justice system Monday morning to celebrate the new law.

"I am convinced that we will save many, many lives with this legislation," Cruz said.

Weil said this makes it possible for victims to feel more safe and like they can get away while also being protected. She said it's important for victims to speak with an expert first to determine a safety plan.

Advocates said the goal is making sure victims know this can be a way out of an abusive relationship.

The Spring of Tampa Bay, which helps domestic violence victims, said it's important for victims to determine if a protective injunction is the best solution. In some cases, experts determine abusers can be triggered into extreme violence when served with a restraining order.

They said it's so important for victims to talk about their situation with experts. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call The Spring of Tampa Bay at 813-247-SAFE.