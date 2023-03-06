See live theater in Ybor City where every show is original

It’s a theater dedicated to bringing new works to life.

Lab Theater Project in Ybor City is kicking off its 2023 season with live performances this month.

The theater was founded in 2015 by Owen Robertson as a place where every show they bring in is an original, world premiere.

Currently, guests can see The Rooster’s Tale through March 19th. Shows are Thursday through Sundays.

