Self-defense experts point to importance of training after video shows Tampa woman fighting off attacker

Surveillance video captured a man attacking a Tampa woman inside an apartment complex gym.

Self-defense trainers say the video gives a good example of some of the techniques you should use if you find yourself in a similar situation, remembering to use your body as a weapon.

"One thing that we teach consistently, keeping your hands up above your waist and in front of you, you know, showing nonviolent postures," Brian Anderson-Needham of Weapon Brand said. "But if it turns into that, a defensive posture, which is showing my palms to you, and you could even do that inconspicuously, but even keeping them here or here, just keeping your hands up."

Investigators with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office say 24-year-old Nashali Alma was lifting weights when Xavier Thomas-Jones, who also lives at the complex, approached her and tried to grab her waist.

She yelled at him and told him to get away from her, but he chased her around the gym at the apartment complex.

Trainers said a key moment during the chase was when Alma was seen working to find way to face her attacker.

"What she did was she continuously tried to turn and face her attacker. So that could do a few different things. It's going to set her up for a different, a better physical aspect of being able to get his head back. You saw that she was striking to his face. The other thing is she could then identify later also," Anderson-Needham said.

One thing they say you should avoid, especially if you aren’t trained, is trying to kick an attacker in the groin area. Instead, they say try a more effective doorknob technique.

"So, if I did the doorknob to him, which means I'm grabbing and twisting, and I'm pulling, and I let go when I'm ready to let go. Not when he's ready for me to let go. That's more effective," Jamie Anderson of Weapon Brand said.

The team offers self-defense courses at all levels for individual or corporate sessions. For more information about classes, visit www.weaponbrand.com, email: Info@weaponbrand.com or call (728) 280-5738.