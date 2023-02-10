Self-help yourself - and your kids - to happiness with author Jaqueline Pirtle

According to author Jacqueline Pirtle, starting the day with a positive thought begins the very first second you’re awake.

Think: "Today is going to be a good day. The best day."

She’s the author of "365 Days of Happiness" – a self-help book on being happy with not a lot of effort.

Now she's authored a new children's book about helping kids unlock their own superpowers. But there’s something there for parents, too.

It’s called "Ella's Inner Genie" and is about a little girl who unlocks her potential through positive thinking.

Jaqueline Pirtle is hosting a free Valentine's Day party for kids and parents that includes a book reading at Sparkman Wharf. Her website is freakyhealer.com.