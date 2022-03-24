Selmon Extension 'safe' to reopen in time for Thursday evening rush hour

Transportation officials say it is now safe to reopen the Selmon Extension after loose steel wires were discovered over the weekend.

On Sunday, Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority announced the closure of the elevated two-mile stretch connecting the Gandy Bridge to the Expressway. A routine inspection revealed two horizontal wires came loose from their anchors. The Extension was closed as a precaution.

Now, engineers said the repair is minor, and it is safe for traffic to resume. Officials say they plan to reopen the roadway after the morning commute and have it ready for Thursday evening's rush hour.

Crews will remove barriers from the entrances and alert drivers that the Selmon Extension is back open via message boards.

"THEA would like to express its profound gratitude to the community for its patience. In an abundance of caution, we closed the Selmon Extension to conduct due diligence on what, thankfully, turned out to be a minor issue. We are committed to offering a safer, smarter, and more connected ride to our commuters on both sides of the Bay."