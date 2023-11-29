Semi-truck topples over while exiting off I-75 in Hillsborough County: FHP

article

A rock hauler semi-truck toppled over on Wednesday morning, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 45-year-old Tampa man was headed north on I-75 around 10:38 a.m. While exiting at SR-674 (Sun City Center Blvd), the Tampa man failed to negotiate a curve in the road, according to officials.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Authorities say the semi-truck overturned and hit a guardrail.

The driver was not injured, according to FHP.

The exit ramp was closed after the crash and reopened around 1 p.m.