Sen. Rick Scott self-quarantining after potential contact with person who tested positive for COVID-19

Florida Sen. Rick Scott says he is self-quarantining after potentially coming into contact with a Brazilian delegation member who tested positive for coronavirus.

Scott said he was in the same room with President Bolsonaro's delegation during their meeting with President Trump in Florida on Monday. An aide to the Brazilian president later tested positive for COVID-19, though Scott said he did not believe he came into contact with the person in question.

"After consulting with the Senate’s attending physician and my personal doctor, I have been told that my risk is low, and I don’t need to take a test or quarantine," Scott said in a statement. "However, the health and safety of the American people is my focus and I have made the decision to self-quarantine in an abundance of caution."

Scott said he is feeling healthy and has no symptoms.

According to Scott, the Brazilian Embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or on the day of the conference.