Two teen pedestrians critically injured in Hudson crash

Two teens were hit while walking across State Route 52 Friday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the teens -- 13 and 14 -- were crossing SR 52 at the intersection with Chicago Avenue around 6 p.m.

Troopers say a 53-year-old woman from Hudson was driving west on SR-52 when the teens stepped into the roadway. Investigators said the traffic signal was green for the driver, with the teens walking despite a red pedestrian signal.

The teens' conditions were described as "critical" by FHP.

