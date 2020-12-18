Two teen pedestrians critically injured in Hudson crash
HUDSON, Fla. - Two teens were hit while walking across State Route 52 Friday evening.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the teens -- 13 and 14 -- were crossing SR 52 at the intersection with Chicago Avenue around 6 p.m.
Troopers say a 53-year-old woman from Hudson was driving west on SR-52 when the teens stepped into the roadway. Investigators said the traffic signal was green for the driver, with the teens walking despite a red pedestrian signal.
The teens' conditions were described as "critical" by FHP.
