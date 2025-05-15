Serving others is a ‘family tradition’ for retired Marine

The Brief A retired Marine continues to serve by helping veterans transition to civilian life. Sgt. Major David McKinley comes from a long line of service members. May is National Military Appreciation Month.



Retired Sgt. Major David McKinley carries on a tradition of serving others by helping veterans transition into civilian life.

Military Career:

McKinley served nearly 27 years in the military.

"Absolutely, hard work pays off," said McKinley. "The more you get involved, the more things you can do."

That drive to serve and improve was the foundation of McKinley’s military journey.

"I chose versatility over mastery," McKinley explained. "I wanted to fill in gaps wherever needed. And that really helped accelerate my career."

McKinley defied the odds, going from an E1 private to an E-9 Sergeant Major.

"They tell you not to volunteer for everything, but if you don’t, you miss out. I found ways to get involved, new units, new MOSs different countries, and experiences," McKinley said.

Family Tradition:

That commitment came from a deep family tradition.

"My grandfather served in World War II," McKinley shared. "Another was in Korea. My father was with the Army Corps of Engineers. I’ve got aunts and uncles who also served."

McKinley calls it "the family business" not just serving but serving others.

"I found more value in the big picture helping others no matter where they were. It wasn’t just about me, it was about what we could accomplish together," McKinley said.

One of his proudest moments was serving under diplomatic security at the Department of State helping to secure U.S. embassies abroad.

"We evacuated 400 Americans out of Tbilisi, Georgia, down to Yerevan, Armenia," McKinley stated. "We weren’t just doing security we were helping people get home."

Moments like that define why Sgt. Major McKinley is proud of his time in uniform.

"If I got the call, I’d go back today," said McKinley. "There’s nothing like being part of an organization built on honor, courage, and commitment. I was proud to have served."

Tradition Continues:

A proud legacy, built on service, sacrifice, and strength. McKinley now continues that mission in his community, helping other veterans transition to civilian life.

He is the director of events for the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce and is Post Commander for VFW post12186.

