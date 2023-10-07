Seven people injured in St. Petersburg shooting, police say

article

Seven people were injured in a shooting in St. Petersburg on Saturday, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at 12:45 a.m. on the sidewalk on 3rd Street North near Central Avenue.

Police say that shots were fired after a group of men got into a physical altercation.

Five men and two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

At the time of the shooting, police say there were extra patrols in the area, allowing them to respond quickly, but the shooters left the scene.

Police say they are still searching for the shooter, and anyone with information about this incident is being asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD+ your tip to TIP411.