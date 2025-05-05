Several victims come forward as HCSO undercover operation leads to human trafficking arrest

The Brief Several victims came forward as an undercover operation led to a HCSO human trafficking arrest on April 1. Two women told investigators that the suspect, Deune Dukes, 38, had used physical violence and drugs to control them. The non-profit organization Selah Freedom is helping the victims recover.



An undercover operation by Hillsborough County Deputies has led to the arrest of a man accused of forcing women to engage in sexual acts for drugs.

Two women told investigators that Deune Dukes, 38, had used physical violence and drugs to control them. Detectives say both women had signs of bruising.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

After the arrest, detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspect's home where they found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, MDMA and suboxone patches.

A third female victim was also identified along with another woman who Dukes was allegedly grooming, but had not tried to perform any sexual acts yet, according to detectives.

Sheriff Chad Chronister emphasized that his office will always work to protect victims of human trafficking.

What they're saying:

"Human trafficking is one of the most heinous crimes we confront," said Chronister. "These survivors endured unimaginable trauma. Our top priority is protecting the vulnerable and making sure every predator responsible is held fully accountable."

The non-profit organization Selah Freedom is helping the victims recover.

HCSO says Dukes had several active warrants for failing to appear in court before the arrest.

Charges

Coerce for commercial sex act by human trafficking (two counts)

Deriving support from proceeds of prostitution (two counts)

Trafficking in amphetamine 28-to-200 grams

Possession of cocaine

Possession of controlled substance (two counts)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

