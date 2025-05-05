Grady Judd asking for public's help after shootout injuring 3 teens at prom after-party

The Brief Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is asking for the public's help after a shootout that injured three teens at a prom after-party: PCSO. PCSO says the parties stemmed from proms at two schools, Dr. Phillips and Jones High School, on Saturday night. Investigators did not elaborate further on possible suspects in the case.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd shared more information about the shootout at a prom after-party that injured three teens early on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Judd said that the night began at a Wawa on Osceola Polk Line Rd. when a store worker called 911 to report people stealing from the store and chaos in the parking lot.

When deputies arrived, they said that everyone had cleared out.

Investigators say that two schools, Dr. Phillips and Jones High School, had proms on Saturday night, and after-parties ensued at various houses in Osceola County before the party-goers headed to the Wawa.

Later that evening, deputies responded to reports that a fight led to the shooting shortly after 3:30 a.m. at a nearby condo complex with many short-term rental units.

When they arrived to the Azur Resort parking lot on Famagusta Drive, they said over 100 people were running or driving away.

A 17-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were grazed by bullets, according to deputies, while a 17-year-old male had debris in his eye.

Deputies learned that one victim had been taken to the hospital by friends. Another victim was located at the scene and treated. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims told deputies they were sitting in a parked car when shots were fired. PCSO says they were not targeted by the shooters. All three victims are students at Osceola High School.

Judd says several people took off as law enforcement arrived at the scene, adding that those people "don’t appear to want to cooperate with this investigation."

"Three teenagers were shot, and three teenagers, three children should not have been shot, but they were," Judd said. "They made a horrible mistake by crossing into Polk County because we are going to do a detailed investigation of every phase of this event, and hold everyone accountable that has violated the law."

The principal of Osceola High School confirmed that three of its students were involved in a "tragic incident" over the weekend, releasing a statement on Sunday night that reads, in part: "First and foremost, our hearts and thoughts are with the students and families involved. I am extremely thankful that all three students survived."

The school will also have additional counselors on campus Monday, according to the principal.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not elaborate further on possible suspects in the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS.

