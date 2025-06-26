Sexual assault suspect sought in Pasco County

The Brief Pasco County deputies are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a vehicle. It happened between 4 and 5 a.m. on Wednesday in the Dove Drive area of Zephyrhills. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.



Pasco County deputies are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman in a vehicle early Wednesday morning and took off on a bicycle.

The backstory:

Deputies say an unknown man illegally entered a vehicle in the Dove Drive area of Zephyrhills between 4 and 5 a.m. and sexually assaulted a woman inside.

Afterward, investigators say the suspect left on a bicycle heading west on Goldfinch Dr. The suspect is described as a White/Hispanic man wearing a backward tan or gray hat, a light-colored shirt, unknown-colored shorts and carrying a dark-colored satchel in a cross-body fashion.

The suspect may be riding an electric bicycle.

Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

The Source: This story was written with information posted on Facebook by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

