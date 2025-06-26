Sexual assault suspect sought in Pasco County
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Pasco County deputies are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman in a vehicle early Wednesday morning and took off on a bicycle.
The backstory:
Deputies say an unknown man illegally entered a vehicle in the Dove Drive area of Zephyrhills between 4 and 5 a.m. and sexually assaulted a woman inside.
Afterward, investigators say the suspect left on a bicycle heading west on Goldfinch Dr. The suspect is described as a White/Hispanic man wearing a backward tan or gray hat, a light-colored shirt, unknown-colored shorts and carrying a dark-colored satchel in a cross-body fashion.
READ: Polk County deputy accused of stealing cash during traffic stop resigns after arrest
The suspect may be riding an electric bicycle.
Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
The Source: This story was written with information posted on Facebook by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
- Follow FOX 13 on YouTube