Shark bite victim walks home from Siesta Key before going to hospital

A man was reportedly bitten by a shark in the water off Siesta Key Tuesday morning.

The victim walked home, where someone else called 911 and had him taken to the hospital, according to Sarasota County Fire Rescue.

In a 911 call, a woman says they need help "right away" because the 39-year-old man was "bleeding to death."

She said the man was bitten on his hand and his arm.

He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Hospital staff has confirmed the injury was a shark bite, but they were unable to provide details, including the severity of the injury and the status of the victim, due to patient privacy.

The woman who called 911 told the dispatcher that the man was conscious and then reassured "everything's going to be OK."

The dispatcher explained to the woman and another person on the call how to control the victim's bleeding.

While the woman, another male, and the victim remained on the line, the woman could be heard telling the victim again "everything's going to be fine."

After about 10 minutes, the call apparently disconnects.