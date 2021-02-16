'She was our hero': Prada the dog alerts owners of fire using Ring camera

A dog is being hailed a four-legged hero after alerting her owners of a fire in their home through a Ring doorbell camera.

Orange County Fire Rescue says a fire broke out near Lake Nona at Wyndham Lakes Boulevard.

Prada the Poodle was barking like crazy last Thursday in the kitchen of her home. Prada's owners, who weren't home, got an alert on their Ring camera. The owners say they tried to calm the dog down by talking to her through the Ring, but says shortly after, she was barking again. This time when they turned on the camera, the home was full of smoke.

"Probably 30 minutes later, we got a second motion detection and when we reviewed the camera, all we could see is smoke. We couldn’t see anything," said one of Prada's owners, Americo Ledezma.

"She knew something was wrong and she tried," said Prada's owner Nestor Gonzalez. "She tried to tell us."

While their home has a long road to go until it's rebuilt, Prada's parents are thankful their beloved dog is safe.

"She was our hero. She knew something was going on. She was the one alerting us," Gonzalez said. "She means the world, the world to us."

If you would like to help the family, you can help here.

