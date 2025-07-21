Shelby Nealy sentencing trial: Day 4 of testimony Monday

The Brief Testimony continues Monday in the sentencing trial of Shelby Nealy. Nealy faces the death penalty for killing his former in-laws in Pinellas County nearly a year after killing his ex-wife in 2018. Prosecutors began calling witnesses last Wednesday after giving an opening statement.



Testimony resumes for a fourth day Monday in the sentencing trial of Shelby Nealy, who faces the death penalty for killing his former in-laws in Pinellas County nearly a year after killing his ex-wife.

The backstory:

Nealy is already in prison, serving a 30-year sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter for killing his ex-wife, Jamie Ivancic, 21, in Pasco County in January 2018.

Prosecutors said Nealy strangled and beat Jamie to death, then buried her in the backyard of their Port Richey home.

Pictured: Jamie Ivancic.

In December 2018, he went to Jamie's parents' home in Tarpon Springs and killed her parents, Richard and Laura Ivancic, along with Jamie's brother, Nick.

Pictured: Jamie's father, brother and mother.

Their bodies were found about two weeks later, and investigators arrested Nealy in Ohio in January 2019.

PREVIOUS: Man charged with first-degree murder in deaths of wife's family

In late 2023, Nealy pleaded guilty in Pinellas County to three counts of first-degree murder, along with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty for killing the family's dogs.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors gave an opening statement in Nealy's sentencing trial last Wednesday, with testimony getting underway that afternoon.

Pictured: Shelby Nealy in court during his sentencing trial.

Last week, jurors heard from investigators, along with relatives and neighbors of the victims.

The defense reserved its opening statement until after the state rests.

What's next:

Court is expected to resume at 8:30 a.m. Monday.