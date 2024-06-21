Shelter for veterans facing homelessness to open in North Lakeland

A Polk County non-profit is getting ready to open their new shelter for veterans facing homelessness.

The home, named after Colonel Freddie Austin who was from the Lakeland area, can house six veterans and is located at Parkhurst Avenue in North Lakeland.

It's New Life Outreach Ministries' latest project. CEO and Founder Larry Mitchell said the need for this kind of housing has greatly increased as Florida is ranked one of the five worst states for veteran homelessness.

"Homelessness has increased because of our economy and the cost of affordable housing," said Mitchell. "These men and women who have fought and saved our country for democracy deserve to be first on the list to be provided a safe place to live."

The non-profit has six houses in total with 34 units, and their clients mainly come from prison, the streets or through the court system. The county commission gave the non-profit a $550,000 grant to build the new shelter.

Lavania Dixon volunteers her time cooking for those who live at the shelter. She had been homeless herself for nearly three decades but was able to get back on her feet. She sees the new veterans shelter as a great thing that will help many in the community.

"They need help. A lot of them don't have somebody to talk to because of their mind and the situation they're going through," said Dixon. "Thank God because of the veterans building that's going to make a big difference here in Polk County, Lakeland, Florida."

For Mitchell, helping those struggling is his passion.

"I know what it's like to have a substance problem, and I've seen many of my family members and friends being homeless," said Mitchell. "There are other organizations like this that have that passion and compassion to reach out to those who are the least, the last, and the lost."

The Colonel Freddie Austin building is expected to open in four weeks, and the non-profit expects to complete construction on another home next door for veterans faced with homelessness and their families in about two more months.

