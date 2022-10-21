Sheriff: 3 trafficked drugs from Mexico to Polk County, leads to largest seizure of fentanyl in agency history

Polk County detectives are describing their latest drug bust to be the largest seizure of fentanyl by the agency.

According to the sheriff's office, they seized 11 pounds of fentanyl.

During the investigation, they said three suspects were arrested and accused of trafficking the drug from Mexico to the county.

READ: Man charged for killing witness planning on testifying against him in attempted murder trial, FDLE announces

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide additional information Friday.