Sheriff: Florida woman leads deputies on chase, throws fake snake at them

A woman is in custody after a series of bizarre events that ended with her throwing a fake snake at an approaching deputy, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say it all started after the woman, who has not been named, fled from a traffic stop and then intentionally hit a motorcycle deputy. They say the suspect then led deputies on a pursuit which ended on Warfield Blvd. after the woman allegedly hit another patrol car and a civilian truck with three people inside.

"When the deputy approached the female suspect, she threw a snake at him," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. The snake was reportedly rubber, according to WPTV.

MORE NEWS: Florida man attacks driver with knife during road rage incident, victim pulls out gun, deputies say

The pursuit ended up causing a rollover crash, according to the video the sheriff's office posted.

Advertisement

Four people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputies who were hit by the female suspect were not injured.