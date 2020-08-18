Sheriff: Highlands County man fatally shot by deputies after pointing weapon at them

article

The sheriff of Highlands County says deputies shot and killed a man after he pointed a gun at them Monday night.

Around 6:44 p.m., Highlands County deputies received a report of a domestic dispute in the 2600 block of Hewlett Road in the Avon Park Lakes subdivision.

Officials said deputies arrived at 6:53 p.m. It was reported the dispute was occurring between two adult brothers -- one of them was identified as 34-year-old Keith Allen Fileger who was possibly armed with a machete.

Fileger fled when deputies arrived, they said. A K9 deputy was requested to locate him.

The K9 team tracked Fileger to the 3700 block of N.W. Anderson Road within a wooded area. Deputies said he had a handgun and a machete.

Advertisement

"During the preliminary investigation, it is reported the suspect told the deputies he was not going back to prison and raised the firearm towards the deputies," according to a statement by the sheriff's office. "Within a very short period of time, the deputies determined deadly force was justified."

By 7:27 p.m., deputies said there was radio traffic indicating shots were fired, and 43 seconds later, EMS arrived and determined the suspect was dead.

Records show Fileger served time in state prison for burglary charges and was released in March 2010.

The deputies involved in Monday's shooting were placed on leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting.

