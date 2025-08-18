Shooting in downtown Tampa sends 1 to hospital
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating an early morning shooting downtown that left a person hurt.
What we know:
According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded around 3 a.m. Monday along Franklin St. between Tyler St. and Cass St.
The victim went to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening, according to TPD.
Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
TPD says investigators are working to figure out what led to the shooting.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.