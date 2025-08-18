Shooting in downtown Tampa sends 1 to hospital

The Brief Gunfire in downtown Tampa left a person injured early Monday, according to the Tampa Police Department. Officers were called around 3 a.m. along Franklin St. between Tyler St. and Cass St. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.



Tampa police are investigating an early morning shooting downtown that left a person hurt.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded around 3 a.m. Monday along Franklin St. between Tyler St. and Cass St.

The victim went to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening, according to TPD.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

TPD says investigators are working to figure out what led to the shooting.