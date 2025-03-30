Shooting at Rossi Park on the Bradenton Riverwalk kills 1, injures 2: BPD

The Brief A shooting at Rossi Park on the Bradenton Riverwalk killed one person and injured two others, according to the Bradenton Police Department. Police say a call came in just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of shots fired at the park. Two people have been arrested, according to police.



The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured at Rossi Park on the Bradenton Riverwalk.

What we know:

Police say a call came in just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of shots fired at the park.

EMS took the victims to a nearby hospital.

Two people have been arrested, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified who the two suspects are.

The Manatee Homicide Investigation Unit is assisting BPD, and they have multiple witnesses they are questioning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

