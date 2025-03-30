Shooting at Rossi Park on the Bradenton Riverwalk kills 1, injures 2: BPD
BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured at Rossi Park on the Bradenton Riverwalk.
What we know:
Police say a call came in just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of shots fired at the park.
EMS took the victims to a nearby hospital.
Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.
Two people have been arrested, according to police.
What we don't know:
Police have not identified who the two suspects are.
READ: Woman arrested for stealing over $20,000 from dead person: PSCO
The Manatee Homicide Investigation Unit is assisting BPD, and they have multiple witnesses they are questioning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Bradenton Riverwalk.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter