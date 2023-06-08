Shooting suspect faces murder charges after opening fire on St. Pete police officer: SPD

article

A man accused of shooting at a St. Petersburg police officer Wednesday night has been arrested.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Savarion Miller, 23, opened fire on an officer in an unmarked vehicle at the intersection of 14th Avenue South and 35th Street South shortly before 11:45 p.m.

The officer, who police say did not return fire, was not injured and drove off.

Investigators say the suspect fled after the shooting and crashed his vehicle at the intersection of 38th Avenue North and 21st Street North.

Officers in the area located and arrested Miller.

He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, driving with a suspended or revoked license, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and reckless driving with property damage or injury.