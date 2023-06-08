Sarasota shooting suspect arrested after vehicle crash, hours-long stand-off with police

article

One person was hospitalized and another was arrested after a fight between two drivers led to gunfire and a standoff Wednesday evening in Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, a man and a woman were driving in two separate cars when they got into a fight near Whittaker Park around 5:45 p.m. and ended up crashing in the 1600 block of North Tamiami Trail. That’s when, according to police, shots were fired.

Investigators say the man was struck by a bullet and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to SPD, the woman fled the scene, ran into a home in the 1100 block of Sylvan Drive and refused to come out.

Police vehicles and crime scene tape outside of a SWAT situation in Sarasota. Image is courtesy of the Sarasota Police Department.

Police say they believe there were weapons in the home and the woman threatened to harm herself and others.

The SPD SWAT team, along with the crisis negotiation team and members of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and fire rescue crews, responded, and officials say the woman eventually surrendered around 8 p.m.

Police say the woman was arrested and will face felony charges.