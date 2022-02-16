Shooting victim dies, baby rescued after car crashes into South Florida canal

article

A woman died and a baby was pulled to safety when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a South Florida canal early Wednesday, sheriff's officials said.

The woman had been shot, Broward Sheriff's officials said in a news release.

An unidentified man called 911 just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to report that a car had gone into a canal.

WSVN reports that the good Samaritan who called 911 jumped into the canal and pulled the infant and the woman from the water.

Responding deputies said the baby girl was unharmed and still in a car seat. She was taken to a hospital for observation and released to relatives. The sheriff's office said the woman in the vehicle was not the child's mother.

A deputy performed CPR on the woman until paramedics from Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived and took her to a hospital. She later died.

Officials have not released the names of the woman and baby.

An investigation is underway.