Shots fired at 2 people at Woodland Terrace Park, 1 person hospitalized: TPD

A man and a woman were shot at as they got out of their car in the parking lot of Woodland Terrace Park on Saturday night, according to Tampa police.

Investigators say that the man was struck during the shooting and a bullet also entered a house on the 3000 block of E Fern St.

The woman on scene and everyone inside the house were not injured.

Big picture view:

Police say they believe the victims and the suspects know each other and there is no threat to the public.

The injured man is currently listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not released the names of any suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department’s non-emergency line at (813) 231-6130 or share a tip through Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

