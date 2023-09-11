Shots fired during robbery at Sarasota home: Investigators

article

Shots were fired at a Sarasota home during an armed robbery Monday afternoon, and now authorities are searching for answers.

The Sarasota Police Department said the robbery happened at a home shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of 36th Street.

Investigators said at least one shot was fired, but no one was struck or injured during the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (941) 263-6070 or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-TIPS.