Shots fired following argument in Bradenton’s Riverwalk parking lot: Police

The Brief Shots were fired in Bradenton’s Riverwalk parking lot on Monday afternoon. Police say gunfire erupted during an argument between people inside two vehicles. Police say everyone involved is accounted for, and the incident is under investigation.



Bradenton police are investigating after they say gunfire erupted in the Riverwalk parking lot on Riverfront Drive on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Police got multiple calls shortly before 3:30 p.m. about a shooting and a crash.

Investigators said the driver of a vehicle was arguing with the occupants of a parked vehicle.

READ: Clearwater cold case: Body identified 31 years after being found floating near Clearwater Pass bridge

During the fight, police say the driver hit someone inside the second vehicle with his car.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

According to police, someone from the second vehicle fired several shots into the moving vehicle.

Police say everyone involved is accounted for and the incident is under investigation.

READ: Illegal immigrant arrested after failing to clean up oil spill in Polk County: PCSO

What we don't know:

It is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.

Police have also not said what led to the argument and ultimate gunfire.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Bradenton Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: